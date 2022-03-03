California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,232 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of GMS worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in GMS by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,966,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,146,000 after acquiring an additional 107,589 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,316,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,481,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 338,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,932,000 after purchasing an additional 46,419 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GMS by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,214,000 after buying an additional 19,902 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.29.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $56.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.99 and a 200-day moving average of $52.41. GMS Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $61.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.99.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.40. GMS had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 56,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $3,322,393.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $449,745.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

