Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Cut to $140.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2022

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by DA Davidson from $355.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CVNA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $270.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Carvana from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $420.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $430.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $320.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $266.62.

NYSE CVNA opened at $138.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.74. Carvana has a twelve month low of $107.50 and a twelve month high of $376.83. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of -86.63 and a beta of 2.36.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Carvana will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $41,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 181 shares of company stock worth $45,514 over the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Carvana by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,812 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Carvana by 5.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,622,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,510,000 after acquiring an additional 365,024 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Carvana by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,570,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,226,000 after acquiring an additional 50,682 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Carvana by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,403,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,883,000 after acquiring an additional 171,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Carvana by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,211,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,141 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carvana (Get Rating)

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

