Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Upgraded to Hold by Investec

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Investec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GFI. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE GFI opened at $14.14 on Tuesday. Gold Fields has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,220,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,195,000 after buying an additional 1,387,852 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 9,092 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,547,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,010,000 after buying an additional 921,717 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

