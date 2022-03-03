Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rogers Corporation is a global leader in engineered materials to power, protect, and connect their world. With more than 180 years of materials science experience, Rogers delivers high-performance solutions that enable clean energy, internet connectivity, and safety and protection applications, as well as other technologies where reliability is critical. Rogers delivers Power Electronics Solutions for energy-efficient motor drives, e-Mobility and renewable energy; Elastomeric Material Solutions for sealing, vibration management and impact protection in mobile devices, transportation interiors, industrial equipment and performance apparel; and Advanced Connectivity Solutions for wireless infrastructure, automotive safety and radar systems. Headquartered in Arizona (USA), Rogers operates manufacturing facilities in the United States, China, Germany, Belgium, Hungary, and South Korea, with joint ventures and sales offices worldwide. “

ROG has been the topic of a number of other reports. lowered Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. CJS Securities cut Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rogers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.75.

Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $272.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.89. Rogers has a 1 year low of $172.21 and a 1 year high of $274.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.17. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $230.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Rogers will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 2,816.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 368,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,465,000 after purchasing an additional 355,385 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,242,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,375,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 2,474.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 264,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,149,000 after purchasing an additional 254,019 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 641.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 283,902 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $77,505,000 after purchasing an additional 245,624 shares during the period. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

