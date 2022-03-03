NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Coverage Initiated at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target indicates a potential upside of 231.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of NextCure in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of NextCure from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextCure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

NextCure stock opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of -0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average is $6.48. NextCure has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXTC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextCure by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of NextCure by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextCure by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 187,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextCure by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 44,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextCure by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextCure

NextCure, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines.

