Paul Andrew Zuber Sells 2,500 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $109,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Paul Andrew Zuber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Paul Andrew Zuber sold 5,000 shares of Dynatrace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $304,100.00.

Shares of DT opened at $45.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.93, a PEG ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.33. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.99 and a twelve month high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Dynatrace from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

