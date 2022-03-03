Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

FMX has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. HSBC cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.13.

Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $79.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.28. The stock has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 12-month low of $69.46 and a 12-month high of $89.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 645,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,144,000 after purchasing an additional 173,825 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,329,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,333,000 after purchasing an additional 22,996 shares during the last quarter. 20.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

