Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. They specialize in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DSX. HC Wainwright started coverage on Diana Shipping in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Diana Shipping from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of DSX stock opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.57. Diana Shipping has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $6.36. The firm has a market cap of $465.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 26.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Diana Shipping will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSX. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 21.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diana Shipping (Get Rating)

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

