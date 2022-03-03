Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) CAO Sells $119,500.00 in Stock

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $119,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

RYI opened at $28.32 on Thursday. Ryerson Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.84 and a 200-day moving average of $24.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.71.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.53. Ryerson had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 80.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.50%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYI. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Ryerson by 135.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ryerson in the third quarter worth $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Ryerson in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ryerson in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Ryerson by 400.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

About Ryerson (Get Rating)

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.