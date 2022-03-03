Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) vs. Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Head-To-Head Survey

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) and Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Tricida has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dyne Therapeutics has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Tricida and Dyne Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tricida N/A N/A -$264.79 million ($3.61) -2.14 Dyne Therapeutics N/A N/A -$59.44 million ($2.55) -3.41

Dyne Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tricida, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.3% of Tricida shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of Dyne Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.4% of Tricida shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.7% of Dyne Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Tricida and Dyne Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tricida 0 1 1 0 2.50 Dyne Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tricida presently has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 75.10%. Given Tricida’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Tricida is more favorable than Dyne Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Tricida and Dyne Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tricida N/A -350.15% -76.68% Dyne Therapeutics N/A -29.91% -28.36%

Summary

Tricida beats Dyne Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc., a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

