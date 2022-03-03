James C. White Sells 1,361 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Stock

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) EVP James C. White sold 1,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $101,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ IBTX opened at $76.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.82 and a fifty-two week high of $80.71.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 34.57%. The company had revenue of $147.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Independent Bank Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 29.17%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBTX. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 457.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

