California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,259 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Granite Construction worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 138,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 20.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 1.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 19.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:GVA opened at $29.33 on Thursday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $44.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.25 and a 200 day moving average of $38.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 209.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.65). Granite Construction had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 0.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 371.46%.

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

