California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Zuora worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 735.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 349.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZUO. Zacks Investment Research raised Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.29.

NYSE ZUO opened at $15.40 on Thursday. Zuora, Inc. has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $23.25. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.65 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.01.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.14. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 45.14% and a negative net margin of 24.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 14,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $260,587.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $200,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,805 shares of company stock valued at $2,869,196 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

