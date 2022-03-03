California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of SunPower worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 85,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 7,204 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SunPower by 201.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 47,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 31,415 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in shares of SunPower by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of SunPower by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,102,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,725,000 after purchasing an additional 392,908 shares during the last quarter. 34.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SunPower alerts:

SPWR opened at $17.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.63, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 2.09. SunPower Co. has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $37.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.80.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $384.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.77 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPWR. StockNews.com downgraded SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SunPower from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group raised SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SunPower from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.86.

SunPower Profile (Get Rating)

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.