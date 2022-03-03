PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of PJT Partners worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 83.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 24.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 1,399.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 68.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PJT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

Shares of NYSE PJT opened at $61.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.48. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.93. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.96 and a 12-month high of $89.50.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $313.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.90 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.17% and a net margin of 10.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 4.93%.

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

