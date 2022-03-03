Man Group plc Has $217,000 Stock Holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,259,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

OUT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $26.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,339.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Outfront Media Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $28.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.42.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $464.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.70 million. Outfront Media had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,000.00%.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

