iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 336,341 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 10,241,150 shares.The stock last traded at $4.99 and had previously closed at $4.04.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, iQIYI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.87.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQ. CoreView Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,872,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 66.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,893,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,957,425 shares during the period. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,955,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the third quarter valued at about $44,165,000. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the third quarter valued at about $16,222,000. 30.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

