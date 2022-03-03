Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Trading Up 18.3%

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL – Get Rating) shares were up 18.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.01 and last traded at $4.01. Approximately 199,657 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,785,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.93.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average is $3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 2.37.

In other news, Director Claire Harvey bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $51,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,750,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,952 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 320,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 162,547 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 125,243 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 896,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 556,523 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 467,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 36,232 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

