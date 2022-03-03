Ian Cleminson Sells 2,035 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Stock

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) CFO Ian Cleminson sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total value of $196,947.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of IOSP stock opened at $96.49 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.65. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.31. Innospec Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.00 and a 12 month high of $107.73.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.26. Innospec had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Innospec by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 360,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,610,000 after acquiring an additional 82,660 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Innospec by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 9,202 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Innospec by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,268,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $385,574,000 after acquiring an additional 370,154 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innospec in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Innospec by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 241,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,817,000 after acquiring an additional 49,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IOSP shares. TheStreet raised Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

