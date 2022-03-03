Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) Trading Up 13.1%

Denison Mines Corp (NYSE:DNN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 13.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.58 and last traded at $1.55. Approximately 70,868 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,620,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.54 and a beta of 1.86.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

