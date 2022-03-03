Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Short Interest Update

Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 1,044.4% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MCARY opened at $15.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.15. Mercari has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $31.97.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mercari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Mercari, Inc develops, operates and designs Mercari, a smart phone shopping application. It provides a hassle-free and secure way to buy and sell new and used items such as electronics, jewelry, women’s clothes, game consoles, pre-owned and hand-made items, shoes and more straight from mobile devices.

