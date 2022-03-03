Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Short Interest Up 1,200.0% in February

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Thunderbird Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group stock opened at $2.97 on Thursday. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.54.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc operates as a multi-platform media production, distribution, and rights management company in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, China, France, and internationally. Its programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and drama, and non-scripted content.

