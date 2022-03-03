CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) Short Interest Update

CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,386,100 shares, an increase of 1,348.4% from the January 31st total of 95,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSRLF opened at $4.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.06. CSR has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4.02.

CSR Ltd. engages in the manufacture and supply of building products in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through the following segments: Building Products, Aluminium, and Property. The Building Products segment includes lightweight systems, insulation, AFS walling systems, inclose Façades, bricks and roofing.

