HighTower Advisors LLC Has $165,000 Stock Holdings in Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) by 143.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,576 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,792 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Höegh LNG Partners worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,850,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 178.4% during the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 265,559 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 170,180 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 162,064 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 16,599 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 17.2% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 55,211 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 17.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HMLP opened at $4.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $147.89 million, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Höegh LNG Partners LP has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $18.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average is $4.56.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.07). Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 42.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Höegh LNG Partners LP will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.99%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Höegh LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

