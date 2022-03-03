EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their target price on EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut EPAM Systems from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $776.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday. VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on EPAM Systems from $672.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on EPAM Systems from $840.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $561.33.

NYSE EPAM opened at $245.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $195.01 and a twelve month high of $725.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $495.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $584.53.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total transaction of $796,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 6,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.00, for a total value of $4,785,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,125 shares of company stock worth $43,579,057 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,644,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,104,696,000 after buying an additional 1,102,837 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in EPAM Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,586,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,616,763,000 after buying an additional 41,703 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in EPAM Systems by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,265,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,514,232,000 after buying an additional 1,008,720 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,318,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $881,105,000 after buying an additional 308,920 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,248,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $834,651,000 after buying an additional 163,752 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

