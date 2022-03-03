Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Given New GBX 740 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 703 ($9.43) to GBX 740 ($9.93) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on PSO. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pearson in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. UBS Group lowered Pearson from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Pearson from GBX 610 ($8.18) to GBX 630 ($8.45) in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pearson from GBX 720 ($9.66) to GBX 670 ($8.99) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pearson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $608.33.

Shares of NYSE PSO opened at $8.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.99. Pearson has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pearson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,485,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Pearson by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,467,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,729,000 after purchasing an additional 34,183 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Pearson by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,154,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,098,000 after purchasing an additional 573,682 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Pearson by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,278,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,736,000 after purchasing an additional 273,840 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pearson by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,261,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,597,000 after purchasing an additional 294,890 shares during the period. 9.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

