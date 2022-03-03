FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
FDS has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.00.
Shares of FDS opened at $418.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $430.37 and its 200 day moving average is $424.04. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.82. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $302.92 and a 12-month high of $495.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total value of $1,015,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,950,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.
About FactSet Research Systems (Get Rating)
FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.
