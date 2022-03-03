FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

FDS has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.00.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Shares of FDS opened at $418.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $430.37 and its 200 day moving average is $424.04. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.82. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $302.92 and a 12-month high of $495.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total value of $1,015,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,950,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems (Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.