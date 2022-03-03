Guggenheim Lowers InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) to Neutral

Guggenheim lowered shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

IFRX has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of InflaRx from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InflaRx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, InflaRx has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.08.

Shares of NASDAQ IFRX opened at $2.35 on Monday. InflaRx has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $5.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average is $3.56. The company has a market cap of $101.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.89.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFRX. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the 4th quarter worth about $5,530,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the 1st quarter worth about $9,609,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the 4th quarter worth about $759,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of InflaRx by 588.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 95,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 81,786 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. 20.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InflaRx Company Profile

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products include IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

