JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.48% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $22,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPUS. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000.

JPUS stock opened at $101.39 on Thursday. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.74 and a fifty-two week high of $106.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.39.

