John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,936 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 1.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 283,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III stock opened at $17.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.65. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $16.49 and a 12 month high of $19.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.

