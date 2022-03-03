POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,548 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PKX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in POSCO by 83.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 17,340 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in POSCO by 1.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in POSCO by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 619,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,583,000 after purchasing an additional 22,584 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in POSCO by 142.2% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 12,624 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in POSCO by 27.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 152,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,703,000 after purchasing an additional 32,526 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

NYSE PKX opened at $59.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.60. POSCO has a 1-year low of $54.20 and a 1-year high of $92.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The basic materials company reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.57 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 8.67%.

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

