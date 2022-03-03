Marshall Wace LLP Invests $610,000 in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.91% of RCM Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in RCM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 452.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in RCM Technologies during the third quarter worth $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in RCM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in RCM Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on RCMT shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of RCM Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RCM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

RCMT stock opened at $7.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $77.69 million, a P/E ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.55. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $8.96.

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

