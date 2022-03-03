Marshall Wace LLP Has $583,000 Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,816 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,528,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $983,312,000 after buying an additional 561,520 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 103.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,424,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,906 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,546,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,256,000 after purchasing an additional 204,939 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Mosaic by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,076,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,502 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,284,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,058,000 after purchasing an additional 432,753 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Mosaic from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.73.

In other news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOS opened at $53.76 on Thursday. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $28.05 and a 52-week high of $55.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.93 and a 200-day moving average of $38.53. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.01%.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Mosaic (Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.