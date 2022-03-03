Marshall Wace LLP Invests $561,000 in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.10% of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition by 58.4% during the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 201,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 74,402 shares during the period. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $863,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,301,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition by 313.2% during the third quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 3,098,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REVH opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $10.70.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

