Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.66% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $5,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIDU. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF alerts:

FIDU stock opened at $52.67 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $47.85 and a 1 year high of $57.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.41.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.