Marshall Wace LLP Takes $544,000 Position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,258,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,004,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,840,000 after buying an additional 28,114 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 369,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,252,000 after buying an additional 158,785 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 271,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 442.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 208,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,117,000 after acquiring an additional 269,487 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IEV opened at $49.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.67. iShares Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $48.35 and a twelve month high of $55.85.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.