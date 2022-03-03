Marshall Wace LLP Invests $533,000 in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 74,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.27% of Applied Optoelectronics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter worth $2,727,000. Newtyn Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter worth about $2,677,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,187,000 after purchasing an additional 94,649 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 304,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 80,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 643,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the period. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAOI opened at $3.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.64. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

AAOI has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $6.50 to $4.70 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.61.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

