Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) by 67.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,017 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 53.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

In related news, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,797,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $117,982,075.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,993,949 shares of company stock worth $122,299,586 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.21.

NYSE CWK opened at $21.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $23.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.83.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.