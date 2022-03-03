Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 20,000 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 700,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group comprises approximately 0.1% of Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.31% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $33,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LSXMK. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 120,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after buying an additional 42,919 shares during the period. Dendur Capital LP acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,431,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 924,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,900,000 after acquiring an additional 60,484 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 668,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,023,000 after purchasing an additional 24,213 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 170,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $48.60 on Thursday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $56.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.77 and a beta of 1.17.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

