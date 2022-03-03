California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $562,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $63,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 267.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $159,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $10.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.06. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $14.27.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $117.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.18 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.43% and a net margin of 127.72%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jason Rickard sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $304,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 46,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $528,591.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,327 shares of company stock valued at $943,351. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IRWD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

