Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 10.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 285,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

Shares of CVBF opened at $23.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.11. CVB Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.41.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a net margin of 45.41% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $114.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

In related news, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $116,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.