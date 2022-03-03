Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $473,000 Position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 40.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 51.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 71.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the third quarter worth approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FTCH. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, China Renaissance Securities cut shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of FTCH stock opened at $17.08 on Thursday. Farfetch Ltd has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $62.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. Farfetch had a net margin of 64.79% and a negative return on equity of 331.09%. The business had revenue of $665.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.53) earnings per share. Farfetch’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

