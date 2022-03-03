Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stock Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 441,911 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.06% of Flex worth $5,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in Flex by 2.2% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 31,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Flex by 4.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Flex by 21.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Flex by 128.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Flex by 3.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $552,828.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

FLEX stock opened at $16.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $19.50.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. Flex had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 28.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Flex Ltd. engages in provision of real-time supply chain insight and logistics services to companies. It operates through the following segments: Communications and Enterprise Compute (CEC), Consumer Technologies Group (CTG), Industrial and Emerging Industries (IEI), High Reliability Solutions (HRS), and Corporate and Others.

