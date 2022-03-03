Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,413 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,304 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.08% of People’s United Financial worth $5,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PBCT. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. 71.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $5,986,100.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBCT opened at $20.54 on Thursday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.18 and a 1-year high of $21.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.91 and a 200 day moving average of $18.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

