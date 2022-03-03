Royal Bank of Canada Has $5.31 Million Stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.17% of ALLETE worth $5,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ALLETE by 286.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after buying an additional 88,801 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in ALLETE by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 146,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in ALLETE by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in ALLETE by 103,521.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 23,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in ALLETE in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALE shares. TheStreet raised ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

Shares of ALE opened at $62.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.84 and a 12-month high of $73.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.52.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is 80.50%.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

