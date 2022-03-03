Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,946 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of Helen of Troy worth $22,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,351,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,545,000 after purchasing an additional 159,776 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,070,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,210,000 after purchasing an additional 67,061 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 786,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,663,000 after purchasing an additional 15,931 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 622,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,727,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $208.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $218.61. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $194.48 and a 1-year high of $256.26.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.23 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

HELE has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

