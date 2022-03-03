Royal Bank of Canada Has $5.50 Million Stock Position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,102 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.17% of AtriCure worth $5,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 1,351.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,217 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

ATRC opened at $71.15 on Thursday. AtriCure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.56 and a fifty-two week high of $89.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.08 and a 200-day moving average of $70.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 66.50 and a beta of 1.12.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $179,753.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,737 shares of company stock worth $457,303 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATRC. StockNews.com downgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AtriCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.64.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

