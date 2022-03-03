Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,076 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.33% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $22,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.02.

FR opened at $58.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.86. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.15 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 0.94.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.61. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 56.90% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

