The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) CEO Sells $1,060,312.50 in Stock

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 24,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $1,060,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ANDE opened at $47.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.63. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.07 and a 52 week high of $48.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Get Andersons alerts:

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.48. Andersons had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 0.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is 23.45%.

ANDE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stephens upgraded Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Andersons from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,529,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,057,000 after acquiring an additional 353,839 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 212.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 110,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after buying an additional 75,174 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

About Andersons (Get Rating)

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.