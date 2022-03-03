Patrick E. Bowe Sells 16,250 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Stock

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $727,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Andersons stock opened at $47.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.37. The Andersons, Inc. has a one year low of $25.07 and a one year high of $48.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.23.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.48. Andersons had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 0.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.45%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Andersons by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,529,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,057,000 after purchasing an additional 353,839 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Andersons by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,578,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,252,000 after purchasing an additional 72,119 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Andersons by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,110,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,182,000 after purchasing an additional 24,825 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Andersons by 8.3% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,002,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,901,000 after purchasing an additional 76,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Andersons by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 718,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,943,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

ANDE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Andersons from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Andersons has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

